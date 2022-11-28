Sunshine Monday, Storms Late Tuesday Into Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday remains sunny to mostly sunny across central and south Alabama. Afternoon temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s in most locations. A couple locations could reach the low 70s in far south Alabama. The sky remains mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday looks warmer, with clouds increasing during the day. High temperatures range from the low to mid 70s.

Rain and storms appear possible in central and south Alabama during the afternoon. However, rain and storm coverage increases during the evening through Tuesday night. The storm prediction center places a significant “moderate” (level 4/5) severe risk across mainly north Mississippi Tuesday. While the risk level is lower in Alabama, it has increased as of midday Monday.

Areas west of I-65 in Alabama now lie within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area Tuesday and Tuesday night. Areas east of I-65 fall within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. Regardless of risk level, the potential severe hazards are the same for us all. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, and a couple tornadoes are the primary risks. Be weather aware Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Storms may exit our area by mid-morning Wednesday. The afternoon trends drier and sunnier, but cooler. Wednesday night lows may fall into the 30s area-wide. Temperatures remain cooler for the rest of the week as December begins. High temperatures may struggle to reach 60° Thursday, but likely warm into the 60s Friday. This weekend could be even warmer with highs in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday, while our area remains mainly rain-free.