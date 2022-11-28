U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell Welcomes Fellow House Members to Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) is welcoming fellow Ways and Means Committee Racial Equity Initiative co-chairs to Montgomery today.

She is welcoming U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nevada) and U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-California) to meet with Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) Founder and Executive Director Bryan Stevenson and visit the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

Last year, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Massachusetts) created the Racial Equity Initiative and appointed Reps. Sewell, Horsford, and Gomez to chair the working group.

The REI leads the committee’s work to address the role of racism and other forms of discrimination in perpetuating health and economic inequalities.