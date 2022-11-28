Woman Who Accused Former State Rep. Perry Hooper of Sex Abuse Asks that Charges Be Dismissed

by Alabama News Network Staff

The woman who accused Former State Rep. Perry Hooper of Montgomery of sexually abusing her in a downtown restaurant is now asking that charges be dismissed.

The attorney for Elizabeth Daly released this statement on behalf of the client:

“I have asked that any charges against Perry Hooper be dismissed. The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through the turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper. I so respect and appreciate law enforcement and the job they have to perform, nevertheless, I request these charges be dismissed.”

Attorney Dianne James Davis says this will be the only information released from Daly about the case.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper earlier this month on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse, records show.

Hooper, 68, allegedly grabbed the woman’s breasts and waist, kissed her on the neck and shoved his pelvis into her backside, an affidavit showed. The woman was behind the host stand at a restaurant and Hooper was leaving, the document said.

Court documents show the incident happened on August 16 at 8:00PM at 36 Commerce Street, which is the address of Ravello restaurant.

Hooper served in the Alabama House from 1983 to 2003 and his father, Perry Hooper, Sr., was the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.