Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews spent part of Tuesday afternoon battling a 2-alarm house fire in Montgomery’s Garden District.

The fire happened at around 1:43PM in a two-story home in the 200 block of Noble Avenue, near Lawrence Street. The worst of it was in the attic.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says no one was inside.

There were no injuries.

Investigators haven’t said how the fire started.