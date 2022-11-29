Strong To Severe Storms Possible Tonight Into Early Wednesday!

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms will be possible this evening and through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.

Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds gust up to 60-70 mph. We can’t rule out a few spin up tornadoes as well.

Common with any of the storms will be the threat for very heavy downpours. This could lead to flash flooding in spots.

Rainfall potential with this system will range between 2 to 4 inches. The last of the storms will exit our southeastern counties around 8am Wednesday.

We expect skies to gradually clear from north to south. Northerly winds will usher in much cooler air to the area. Temps will start out in the 60s Wednesday morning but fall into the 50s through the afternoon hours.

We see a few days of quiet weather as we finish out the work week. Morning will be a bit chilly with temps starting in the mid 30s Thursday and upper 30s Friday.

Mostly sunny skies will eventually lead to a gradual warming trend. We’re expecting mid 60s by Friday and lower to mid 70s over the weekend. A frontal boundary will move into north Alabama but never makes it through our area.

It may be just close enough for us to include a chance for a shower both days. The warm and milder weather pattern will linger into next week as well.