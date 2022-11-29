TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 6AM WEDNESDAY

by Alabama News Network Staff

Much of the Alabama News Network viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 6AM CST Wednesday.

ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BUTLER CHILTON CHOCTAW CLARKE CONECUH COOSA CRENSHAW DALLAS ELMORE FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PICKENS PIKE SHELBY SUMTER TUSCALOOSA WALKER WASHINGTON WILCOX

A few tornadoes are likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are also possible, as is isolated large hail to 1.5 inches in diameter.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

