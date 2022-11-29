TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 6AM WEDNESDAY

Much of the Alabama News Network viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 6AM CST Wednesday.

 ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   AUTAUGA              BIBB                BUTLER              
   CHILTON              CHOCTAW             CLARKE              
   CONECUH              COOSA               CRENSHAW            
   DALLAS               ELMORE              FAYETTE             
   GREENE               HALE                JEFFERSON           
   LAMAR                LOWNDES             MARENGO             
   MONROE               MONTGOMERY          PERRY               
   PICKENS              PIKE                SHELBY              
   SUMTER               TUSCALOOSA          WALKER              
   WASHINGTON           WILCOX

A few tornadoes are likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are also possible, as is isolated large hail to 1.5 inches in diameter.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

