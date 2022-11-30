Abundant Sunshine This Afternoon After Stormy Start

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: We had a wild ride this morning, with a single long tracked supercell that started near McComb, Mississippi and ended near Tallassee. It brought significant damage to north Montgomery county and Elmore counties, specifically Boylston/Flatwood and Blue Ridge. However, the line is pushing through now and the severe threat is quickly diminishing. We’ll see abundant sunshine this afternoon, but our high temperatures are likely going to occur in the morning. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 60s and upper 50s. For tonight, we’ll see lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a cooler day, with highs only likely to be in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will be overhead, but rain is not in the forecast.

WEEK AHEAD: After a shaky start to Wednesday, sunshine is back for the next several days! It will be a bit cooler Thursday and Friday, but we’ll likely be back in the 70s by the weekend.