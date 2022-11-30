Christmas on The River 2022 Underway in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 51st annual Christmas on the River is underway in Demopolis.

The six-day event — is one of the Top 20 Tourist Attractions in the Southeast.

“Christmas on the River is the way Demopolis tells the world Merry Christmas,” said COTR 2022 Chairman Andy Renner.

The event was scaled back during COVID. But this year its back in full swing — with events daily — leading up to the grand finale on Saturday.

Weezie Hughes is Miss COTR 2022.

“Saturday morning we kick off our huge Day Parade with over 70 floats entered for this year, and our Art in the Park,” said Hughes.

“And then that night, we get to attend a big gala, with our Night Parade floats.”

It’s the first time the Night Parade will feature floats actually floating down the Tombigbee River — since 2019.

“So we’re bringing it back to what it used to be,” said Laurie Willingham.

“And we want folks to enjoy it with us,” said Renner.

Its estimated that the event has drawn as many as 70,000 people to the city — to enjoy all the festivities.

“Coming into a town of about 7500, 8000 people — that’s — yeah, it gets a little uh, a little tight,” said Renner. “But it’s a lot of fun.”

“It’s awesome,” said Hughes. “It’s something that you should really make yourself a part of.”

Christmas on the River runs through December 3rd.