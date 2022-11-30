Cold Case Re-Opened for Death of Lowndes County Man

by Carrington Cole

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers needs your help with solving a 2021 cold case.

On the night of January 18, 2021 around 9pm, 23-year-old Markeazz Umbray Holcombe was found deceased inside his 2021 White Honda Accord Crosstour from a gun shot wound. The victim and his car were found in a ditch on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive in White Hall, Alabama.

Investigators need to locate a person of interest in the case for questioning, Javious ‘Jay’ Thomas. He was the last person seen with the victim before he was found deceased.

There have been zero leads in the investigation and the family wants answers from anybody on what happened to Umbray Holcombe. White Hall Police Department Interim Chief Alvetta Coates has spoken with Umbray Holcombe’s mother multiple times about solving her son’s murder.

“I’ve spoken with the mother several times,” stated Interim Chief Coates. “She came to me in reference to finding out the people involved in the death of her son and she’s had sleepless nights at this time because she has so many unanswered questions about her son’s death. She’s just seeking justice.”

There is a $2,500 reward for information about the shooting of Umbray Holcombe.

If you have any information on the shooting or the location of Javious Thomas, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.