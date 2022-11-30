Colder Air Returns For Now

by Shane Butler

We’re back into a mostly clear and cooler weather pattern for a few days. Northerly winds will usher in the colder and drier air overnight. Temps will drop into the lower to mid 30s for lows. A mix of sun and clouds along with temps in the mid to upper 50s is on tap for Thursday. The air begins to modify and we’re warming up a bit Friday and definitely over the weekend. Mid to upper 60s are likely Friday and lower to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. As we warm, moisture begins to increase and we could see a few showers moving through over the weekend. We don’t see anything too heavy but a shower may pass your location at some point. The milder weather pattern will stick around for early next week. Temps will continue to warm and we’re approaching mid to upper 70s Tuesday into Wednesday.