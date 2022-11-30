Elmore County Storm Damage Confirmed

by Alabama News Network Staff

Storm damage has been confirmed in Elmore County from the tornado-warned storm that moved through just before 4AM Wednesday.

Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett says there are trees down on the southern side of Wetumpka, in the Jasmine Hill Road and Rifle Range Road areas. Crews are still assessing the damage.

The Alabama Dept. of Transportation reports debris on U.S. Highway 231 in that area.

Homes may be damaged in that area.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.