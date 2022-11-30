Montgomery County Storm Confirmed as EF-1 Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service says the storm that hit northern Montgomery County overnight was an EF-1 tornado.

The National Weather Service office in Birmingham has sent a team to Montgomery to survey the damage. They say winds appear to have been around 110MPH when the storm hit the Flatwood community. That is where two people were killed when a large tree fell onto their home.

The storm hit around 3AM before moving east into Elmore County where it downed trees and power lines south of Wetumpka in the Jasmine Hill Road and Redland Road areas.

A tornado warning was in effect when the storm moved through.