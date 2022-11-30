Montgomery police open death investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have opened up a death investigation after a Montgomery man has died.

47-year-old Nakel Johnson was found dead in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine, Alabama. Lapine is an unincorporated area of both Montgomery and Crenshaw counties.

Investigators say over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Johnson was last seen in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway.

No other information has been released at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this death investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.