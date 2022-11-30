Montgomery Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman.

Police say 72-year-old Classie Jones may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

She was last seen on Tuesday, November 29, at approximately 4:30PM wearing a brown jacket with black pants and black shoes in the area of Eton Road in Montgomery.

She is 5’11” and 151 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Classie Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-3844 or call 911.