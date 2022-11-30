Two Storm-Related Deaths Reported in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that two people have been killed in the overnight storm that hit Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton says the two people were killed in the Flatwood area of north Montgomery County.

There was a tornado-warned storm that pushed through the area around 3AM before heading east and causing damage in Elmore County.

Previously, the EMA said people are hurt in the Dunn Lane/Williams Drive area. That is just west of Lower Wetumpka Road before it becomes Anderson Road. It’s north of the Northern Boulevard and the Alabama River Parkway.

