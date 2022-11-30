WATCH: News Conference on Montgomery County Storm Deaths

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery city and county leaders are releasing information about the two people killed in the overnight tornado-warned storm that hit in the extreme northern part of the county.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said a large tree fell on top of a home. Two people inside that home were killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries. Cunningham says one of those killed was a child.

The storm hit the small, tight-knit Flatwood community, which is just outside of city limits. That is an area north of the Northern Boulevard and west of U.S. Highway 231, near Lower Wetumpka Road.

Right now, that area is blocked off to the public and to news reporters, so we have not yet seen the damage.

Cunningham and members of the Montgomery County Commission say that heavy equipment has been brought in from various agencies to remove debris. Power is out in that area.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was on the scene to thank Montgomery Fire/Rescue, volunteer fire departments and others who have come to assist. He says the city will provide resources needed to help with search and rescue efforts.

Cunningham says rescuers are going to door to door and will continue to do so until everyone can be accounted for. He is asking the public to stay out of the area.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Special Operations Chief Samuel Castanza says trees are down nearby on Brooks Road. He said the area had a one to two minute warning via the outdoor weather siren from North Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department.