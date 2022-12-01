A Bit Warmer Along With Showers

by Shane Butler

High pressure over us is helping to keep our weather rather quiet. We expect mostly clear and dry conditions to prevail through Friday. We start out in the mid to upper 30s but warm into the mid to upper 60s by late afternoon. Over the upcoming weekend, moisture will be on the increase and eventually showers work through the area. Scattered showers are possible both days otherwise, we see mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Afternoon temps will manage lower 70s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. Rainfall potential will be fairly light, so we don’t see this being a weekend washout. The mild weather pattern continues into next week as well.