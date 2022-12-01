Cleanup Continues after EF-2 Tornado in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The cleanup after Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado is continuing in north Montgomery County.

The tornado hit in the pre-dawn hours, killing a mother and son in the Flatwood community when a tree fell onto their home. The storm also heavily damaged the Flatwood Community Center and uprooted and snapped trees as well as downing power lines.

Alabama Power crews are working to restore service in that area, which is just outside of Montgomery city limits. Other workers are clearing debris using heavy equipment.

Alene Cain, who used to live in that community, told Alabama News Network as she returned how devastating it was to see the damage and to know that lives were lost.