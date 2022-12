Montgomery County Mugshots 11/15/22-11/30/22

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

BLUE, RESHAUDE – On Loan From DOC

BODY, QUINDARIUS – Arson 2nd

BROWN, JOSHUA – Criminal Trespass 1

BUTLER, MICHAEL – Hold For Other

CALDWELL, BILLY – Auto Burglary



DAVIS JR, WILLIE – Burglary 3rd

DAVIS, JATONIO – Theft of Property 1st

DENNIS, REGINALD – Domestic Violence 3rd

DILLINGHAM, BARTIMAEU – Theft of Property 1

EMERSON, DERRELL – Theft of Property 3rd



EVANS-HALL, RADARIOUS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

FOSTER, JACOBY – Domestic Violence 3rd

FRENCH, VINSON – On Loan From DOC

GREEN, ONTARIO – Domestic Violence 2nd

HARDY, BRYON – Robbery 1st



HARVEY, ALEX – Arson 2nd

HENDERSON, ALFANTA – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

JACKSON, DARRYL – Arson 1st

JONES, CEDRICK – Domestic Violence 3rd

JORDEN, JIMMY – Driving While Revoked



KEITH, DEMETRUIS – Attempted Murder

KNOX, DEMARCUS – Murder

LIGE, JAMES – On Loan From DOC

LIVINGSTON, TONY – Theft of Property 1st

MARBURY, JONATHAN – Break, Enter Vehicle



MCLEOD, MICHAEL – On Loan From DOC

MCQUEEN, ZACHERY – REC STOLEN PROP 1ST

MOORE, ARTHUR – Discharge Gun OCC BL

ORUM, MICHAEL – Public Lewdness

POUCHIE, AARON – Assault 2nd



REED, LRANCE – Domestic Violence 1st

SANDERS, DEMARCO – Robbery 1st

SMITH, LEQUINTON – Domestic Violence 2nd

TOLLIVER, JOEDAURIUS – On Loan From DOC

WASHINGTON JR, MELVIN – On Loan From DOC



WASHINGTON, REGGIE – Burglary 3rd

WHITE, DENISE – Hold For Other

WILKERSON, ANTONIO – REC STOLEN PROP 3RD

WILLIAMS JR., ANTHONY – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

WILLIAMS, STEVEN – Burglary 3rd

Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 11/15/22-11/30/22

All are innocent unless proven guilty.