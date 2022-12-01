Much Calmer Today; Rain Possible for Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Thursday is starting off way better than yesterday, with cool temperatures and calm conditions. Calm weather will continue throughout the day, even with some light cloud cover overhead. Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 50s. For tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Friday will also be a fairly nice day, but it will also be a bit warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

WEEK AHEAD: A weak cold front will be moving through the area Saturday, and it will not have much of an impact on our temperatures or weather. There will be a slight risk for rain, but there is NO SEVERE RISK! A chance of rain will exist most days next week, but there is still no chance of severe weather in the near future.