River Region United Way starts campaign to help rebuild Flatwood community

by Alabama News Network Staff

RRUW starts campaign to help rebuild Flatwood./Source: Alabama News Network

The River Region United Way is raising funds to help with recovery and relief efforts in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.

RRUW CEO Jannah Bailey said people who wish to give to the campaign can text FLATWOOD to “41444.”

Bailey says 100% of the money raised will go towards efforts to rebuilding the community.

Flatwood was hit by an EF-2 tornado Wednesday morning. Two people, a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son, lost their lives in the storm.

For more information about the campaign, click here.