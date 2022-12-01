See the Tornado Damage in Montgomery County Where Mother, 8-Year-Old Son Were Killed

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is getting a first look at the tornado damage in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County where a mother and son were killed early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a large tree hit a home where 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell was inside with his parents, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax and Cedric Tell. The boy and his mother were killed. His father had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

In that tight-knit community, large trees are down in several directions. The Flatwood Community Center was heavily damaged.

The storm hit around 3AM. The area was under a tornado warning at the time.

Watch the video to see Jon Briggs, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Deputy, describe the damage, along with people who live in that area, which is north of the Northern Boulevard but west of U.S. Highway 231 near Lower Wetumpka Road.