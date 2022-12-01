Update: Survey Teams Release Information about Tornadoes that Hit Montgomery, Elmore, Pike Counties
Survey teams from the National Weather Service have released information about the tornadoes that hit Montgomery, Elmore and Pike Counties early Wednesday morning.
TORNADO: MONTGOMERY, ELMORE COUNTIES – FLATWOOD/WILLOW SPRINGS
RATING: EF2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 120 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 9.92 MILES
PATH WIDTH: 650 YARDS
FATALITIES: 2
INJURIES: 2
START TIME: 03:14 AM CST
END TIME: 03:28 AM CST
The tornado touched down in southwest Elmore County, west of the Alabama River Parkway, where an outbuilding and retaining wall were damaged. It crossed the Alabama River into Montgomery County north of the toll bridge, downing trees as it reached Coosada Ferry Road.
It strengthened as it reached Williams Drive, where part of the roof of a shop was torn off and a mobile home was rolled over, with the person inside suffering minor injuries.
Just west of Franson Road, two mobile homes were destroyed.
The tornado then moved into the Flatwood community, where several homes had roof damage and other damage from falling trees. An uprooted tree hit a mobile home, killing 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax. The boy’s father, was seriously hurt.
The Flatwood Community Center had its exterior walls to collapse.
The tornado crossed Lower Wetumpka Road twice, causing more tree and roof damage, with one home losing its roof completely. A couple of transmission line polls fell north of Anderson Road.
The tornado then crossed the Tallapoosa River back into Elmore County, downing trees west of U.S. Highway 231. It continued along Jasmine Hill Road and Willow Springs Road, where several homes were damaged by falling trees. The tornado broke apart south of Willow Springs Road east of Ross Ridge Lane.
TORNADO: ELMORE COUNTY – NEW QUARTER ROAD
RATING: EF2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 6.26 MILES
PATH WIDTH: 400 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START TIME: 03:38 AM CST
END TIME: 03:49 AM CST
The tornado touched down in southeast Elmore County along Rock Springs Road north of Rifle Range Road, downing tree branches and damaging an outbuilding.
It went through woods before snapping and uprooting trees along Dark Corners Road and New Quarter Road. Most of the roof of a home was torn off along New Quarter Road with one exterior wall collapsing.
The tornado continued to down trees along Rifle Range Road before breaking up before reaching Highway 229.
TORNADO: PIKE COUNTY – BUCKHORN
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 1.42 MILES
PATH WIDTH: 150 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START TIME: 05:42 AM CST
END TIME: 05:44 AM CST
A brief EF-0 tornado touched down briefly along county road 6643, just east of Highway 130 in the Buckhorn community of northeast Pike County. There were a few uprooted trees and broken branches along the roadway. The tornado broke apart as it crossed Buckhorn Creek.
TORNADO: PIKE COUNTY – BAREFOOT ROAD
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 75 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: TBD
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START TIME: APPROX 05:45 AM CST
END TIME: TBD
An EF-0 tornado touched down along Barefoot Road southeast of Brundidge in southeast Pike County. There was minor timber damage. Path length and other details have not yet been determined.