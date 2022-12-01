Update: Survey Teams Release Information about Tornadoes that Hit Montgomery, Elmore, Pike Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

Survey teams from the National Weather Service have released information about the tornadoes that hit Montgomery, Elmore and Pike Counties early Wednesday morning.

TORNADO: MONTGOMERY, ELMORE COUNTIES – FLATWOOD/WILLOW SPRINGS

RATING: EF2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 120 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 9.92 MILES

PATH WIDTH: 650 YARDS

FATALITIES: 2

INJURIES: 2

START TIME: 03:14 AM CST

END TIME: 03:28 AM CST

The tornado touched down in southwest Elmore County, west of the Alabama River Parkway, where an outbuilding and retaining wall were damaged. It crossed the Alabama River into Montgomery County north of the toll bridge, downing trees as it reached Coosada Ferry Road.

It strengthened as it reached Williams Drive, where part of the roof of a shop was torn off and a mobile home was rolled over, with the person inside suffering minor injuries.

Just west of Franson Road, two mobile homes were destroyed.

The tornado then moved into the Flatwood community, where several homes had roof damage and other damage from falling trees. An uprooted tree hit a mobile home, killing 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax. The boy’s father, was seriously hurt.

The Flatwood Community Center had its exterior walls to collapse.

The tornado crossed Lower Wetumpka Road twice, causing more tree and roof damage, with one home losing its roof completely. A couple of transmission line polls fell north of Anderson Road.

The tornado then crossed the Tallapoosa River back into Elmore County, downing trees west of U.S. Highway 231. It continued along Jasmine Hill Road and Willow Springs Road, where several homes were damaged by falling trees. The tornado broke apart south of Willow Springs Road east of Ross Ridge Lane.

TORNADO: ELMORE COUNTY – NEW QUARTER ROAD

RATING: EF2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 6.26 MILES

PATH WIDTH: 400 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START TIME: 03:38 AM CST

END TIME: 03:49 AM CST

The tornado touched down in southeast Elmore County along Rock Springs Road north of Rifle Range Road, downing tree branches and damaging an outbuilding.

It went through woods before snapping and uprooting trees along Dark Corners Road and New Quarter Road. Most of the roof of a home was torn off along New Quarter Road with one exterior wall collapsing.

The tornado continued to down trees along Rifle Range Road before breaking up before reaching Highway 229.

TORNADO: PIKE COUNTY – BUCKHORN

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 1.42 MILES

PATH WIDTH: 150 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START TIME: 05:42 AM CST

END TIME: 05:44 AM CST

A brief EF-0 tornado touched down briefly along county road 6643, just east of Highway 130 in the Buckhorn community of northeast Pike County. There were a few uprooted trees and broken branches along the roadway. The tornado broke apart as it crossed Buckhorn Creek.



TORNADO: PIKE COUNTY – BAREFOOT ROAD

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 75 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: TBD

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START TIME: APPROX 05:45 AM CST

END TIME: TBD

An EF-0 tornado touched down along Barefoot Road southeast of Brundidge in southeast Pike County. There was minor timber damage. Path length and other details have not yet been determined.