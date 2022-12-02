Camden Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A shooting in Wilcox County leaves one Camden man behind bars — and another one is in critical condition in a Birmingham hospital.
Sheriff Earnest Evans — says 29 year old Trevor Johnson is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
He’s accused of shooting 23 year old Tyrese Dorch — after a fight between the two men.
Evans says the shooting happened at around 11:30 Sunday morning — near the Meadowbrook community — east of Camden.