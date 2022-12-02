Mainly Cloudy With Showers This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday featured a fair amount of sunshine across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were quite warm, with highs in the 60s to low and mid 70s. However, sunshine looks limited this weekend, although temperatures remain fairly mild. The sky remains mostly clear Friday evening, with temperatures gradually falling through the 50s. However, overnight lows may not fall below 50° in most locations overnight.

Clouds increase by early Saturday morning. The sky likely remains mostly cloudy throughout the day, with scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. The showers form as a front pushes into our area. The front travels to our south Saturday night. However, clouds linger Saturday night through Sunday. Temperatures turn cooler Sunday, but remain fairly mild. Morning lows may only fall into the 50s Sunday, with highs in the 60s.

Our weather pattern remains unsettled next week. Although, no particular day looks like a washout between Monday and Friday. However, isolated showers appear possible each day. Winds generally remain out of the south next week, which keeps temperatures unseasonably warm. High temperatures range from the low to mid 70s each day, with lows in the 50s to low 60s each night.