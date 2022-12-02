Selma Police Beefs Up Patrols During the Holiday Season

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The holiday shopping season is upon us once again. And people in Selma can expect to see an increased police presence in the city during the holiday season.

The Selma Police Department is beefing up patrols at shopping centers and retail stores around town.

Lt. Ray Blanks says it’s an effort to keep people safe while they’re out shopping in the city during the Christmas holidays.

“We have a detail going right now where we do have officers that’s working the local business. Especially the downtown area, out by the Winn-Dixie area, also the Highland Avenue area. And this is just, hopefully to deter crime,” he said.

Blanks says robberies and thefts tend to increase during the holiday shopping season. So, people should stay alert — and park well lit areas — when shopping after dark.

He says people should also — shop with a buddy whenever possible. And say something — if you see something.

“If you see something that looks suspicious, please call 9-1-1. And get someone to the area. Because that’s what we’re here for,” said Blanks.

“Unfortunately, some people would rather rob and take from other people than go out and work for it. So, we encourage people to watch your surroundings.”

Police also say that shoppers should carry cards instead of cash. And always put valuables in the trunk of their car.

Lt. Blanks says the beefed up patrols around the city will continue — until after New Year’s.