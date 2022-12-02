Sunny and Dry Afternoon; Rain Possible Saturday

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: We’re expecting an amazing Friday, with mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures. We don’t have to worry about rain, storms, or any other disruptive weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. For tonight, we’ll have passing clouds with lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: After a nice Friday, Saturday is looking rather overcast. Clouds will be build in the morning, and a weak cold front will approach in the afternoon. Severe weather is NOT expected, and not every location should expect rain. Clouds will remain as the front moves through, and highs will be in the low 70s.

WEEK AHEAD: After Saturday, rain does not exit the forecast for the foreseeable future. Another front will approach Monday, but will stall to our north and keep those rain chances prevalent through most days next week. Along with these rain chances, temperatures are also expected to hover slightly above average. It may not be until Thursday or Friday until we see temperatures back near average again!