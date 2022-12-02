Two Women Convicted of Child Abuse at Prattville Day Care

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two women have been convicted of child abuse at a day care in Prattville.

According to District Attorney CJ Robinson, Leah Livingston and Alice Sorrells were convicted of multiple counts of child abuse and failure to report known or suspected abuse.

The case stems from the reported abuse of seven children between the ages of 11-15 months old who were enrolled in Journey Church Daycare between February 18, 2022, and March 17, 2022.

The trial began Monday with a verdict reached today after almost five hours of deliberations.

As Alabama News Network has reported, a prosecutor and court records say a special grand jury returned charges after watching security videos that showed children being hit, kicked and punched.

Child abuse has a sentencing range of 1 year and a day to 10 years in prison. Failure to report known or suspected abuse is a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and up to 6 months in jail. Circuit Judge Ben Fuller has not set a sentencing date yet.

“The seven children and their families were our driving motivation to continue fighting for justice. Even though these children were too young to tell us what happened, know that we heard your cries, know that the jury heard you, and know that these women will pay for what they did,” Robinson said.

Another defendant, Susan Baker, was also indicted, and her case is set for trial on February 3, 2023.