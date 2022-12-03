Locally Dense Fog Saturday Night, Mainly Cloudy Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was gloomy and gray for the most part across central and south Alabama. A band of scattered rain gradually moved northwest to southeast across our area during the day. It departed southeast Alabama during the evening. The band of rain formed in advance of a cold front, which pushes through and south of our area Saturday night.

However, clouds linger behind the front, but some breaks in the clouds may allow for locally dense fog formation Saturday night. A dense fog advisory continues until 7AM Sunday for east-central Alabama. Visibility may fall below one-quarter mile in the advisory area. Otherwise, temperatures remain mild, with lows in the mid 50s.

Clouds increase once more west to east late Saturday night or Sunday morning. That helps dissipate fog, but results in a mostly cloudy to overcast day. However, temperatures may warm to near 70° anyway. Isolated showers appear possible on Sunday too, though likely remain relatively light and brief. Some may continue Sunday night, with lingering clouds and lows in the 50s otherwise.

Next week begins mainly cloudy and warm with isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures warm to near 70° Monday, but could reach the low and mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. More sunshine could be mixed with clouds Wednesday through Friday, but isolated showers remain possible each day. Meanwhile, temperatures remain unseasonably warm, with highs in the 70s.