Prattville Man Charged with Sexual Torture, Domestic Violence

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say a Prattville man has been charged with sexual torture, domestic violence and other charges.

On November 30, Millbrook police say they conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Pine Meadows Circle. Officers say they found the female resident with numerous injuries.

Police say she told them that a man who she had dated entered her home through a window while she was sleeping. Once inside, she says he both physically and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say during the assault, the victim was able to get to a phone and text a friend who contacted police. They say the man fled as officers arrived.

The suspect, who police identify as 22-year-old Kendrick Rogers, was found and arrested a short distance away.

Rogers is charged with domestic violence 2nd degree (Burglary), domestic violence strangulation, sexual torture, domestic violence 3rd degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond.