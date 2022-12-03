UPDATE: Survey Teams Say a Tornado Hit Marengo County
National Weather Service survey teams have now confirmed a tornado hit Marengo County early Wednesday morning.
Here are the details:
TORNADO: MARENGO COUNTY – Wayne
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 15.49 MILES
PATH WIDTH: 525 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START TIME: 01:11 AM CST
END TIME: 01:30 AM CST
The tornado touched down in some woods southeast of of County Road 6, southwest of Sweet Water in southern Marengo County. Tree damage in that area was minor, but as the tornado moved northeast, parts of roofs were torn off from outbuildings as well as a patio overhang from a home along Dogwood Lane and County Road 7.
After it crossed Highway 10, the tornado grew stronger as it passed over Sweetwater Creek. Several trees were snapped near Wayne Road, one of which blew into and damaged an exterior wall of a manufactured home. Damage was minimized because the home was well-anchored and had its roof attached with clips.
A camper was also moved several feet as the tornado snapped and uprooted trees, crossing Union Grove Road and causing shingle and window damage to a home.
Tree damage was minor across Highway 43, but it intensified again as it crossed Pillie Road and County Road 73. The tornado blew off the roof from an addition to a manufactured home along County Road 47 before breaking up before reaching Highway 25.