UPDATE: Survey Teams Say a Tornado Hit Marengo County

by Alabama News Network Staff

National Weather Service survey teams have now confirmed a tornado hit Marengo County early Wednesday morning.

Here are the details:

TORNADO: MARENGO COUNTY – Wayne

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 15.49 MILES

PATH WIDTH: 525 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START TIME: 01:11 AM CST

END TIME: 01:30 AM CST

The tornado touched down in some woods southeast of of County Road 6, southwest of Sweet Water in southern Marengo County. Tree damage in that area was minor, but as the tornado moved northeast, parts of roofs were torn off from outbuildings as well as a patio overhang from a home along Dogwood Lane and County Road 7.

After it crossed Highway 10, the tornado grew stronger as it passed over Sweetwater Creek. Several trees were snapped near Wayne Road, one of which blew into and damaged an exterior wall of a manufactured home. Damage was minimized because the home was well-anchored and had its roof attached with clips.

A camper was also moved several feet as the tornado snapped and uprooted trees, crossing Union Grove Road and causing shingle and window damage to a home.

Tree damage was minor across Highway 43, but it intensified again as it crossed Pillie Road and County Road 73. The tornado blew off the roof from an addition to a manufactured home along County Road 47 before breaking up before reaching Highway 25.