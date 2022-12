by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man.

State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 4:35PM Friday on Alabama 22, approximately eight miles west of Clanton.