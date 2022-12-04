Alabama Heading to Sugar Bowl to Face Kansas State

No. 5 Alabama is headed to its 17th Sugar Bowl to face Big 12 champion Kansas State for the first time.

Alabama (10-2, SEC, No. 5 CFP) narrowly missed a bid to the four-team College Football Playoff this season because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game.

Kansas State (10-3, Big 12, No. 9 CFP) handed TCU its first loss this season in overtime at the Big 12 title game in Dallas. But TCU still qualified for the College Football Playoff. That left the Wildcats as the top available Big 12 squad for the Sugar Bowl.