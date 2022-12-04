AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 5; Troy in at No. 23

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ap415549300458

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Alabama is No. 5 in the next-to-last AP College Football Poll, while Troy has entered the poll at No. 23.

For Alabama, it’s a jump of one spot even though the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday. Troy entered the poll following its Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over Coastal Carolina.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four teams. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25. Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan received the other one. TCU remained third, despite losing for the first time this season in the Big 12 title game. The Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 4, ahead of Alabama and Tennessee.

The poll was released before the College Football Playoff set the four-team field for the national championship. But the CFP rankings are identical, with Alabama in the No. 5 slot.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL (FIRST-PLACE POINTS IN PARENTHESES; SEC TEAMS IN BOLD):

  1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)
  2. Michigan (1)
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Utah
  8. USC
  9. Penn State
  10. Clemson
  11. Kansas State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Tulane
  15. Oregon
  16. LSU
  17. Oregon State
  18. UCLA
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UTSA
  23. Troy
  24. Mississippi State 
  25. NC State

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Categories: Alabama, LACEUP, Troy
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts