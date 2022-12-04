AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 5; Troy in at No. 23

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Alabama is No. 5 in the next-to-last AP College Football Poll, while Troy has entered the poll at No. 23.

For Alabama, it’s a jump of one spot even though the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday. Troy entered the poll following its Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over Coastal Carolina.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four teams. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25. Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan received the other one. TCU remained third, despite losing for the first time this season in the Big 12 title game. The Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 4, ahead of Alabama and Tennessee.

The poll was released before the College Football Playoff set the four-team field for the national championship. But the CFP rankings are identical, with Alabama in the No. 5 slot.