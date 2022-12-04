Limited Sunshine, But A Warm Start To This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunshine was limited but Sunday was a mild December day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures ranged from the 60s to low 70s. Clouds blanket our area this evening and overnight, keeping temperatures mild again. Temperatures only fall into the mid 50s or so through midnight, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

The sky remains mostly cloudy Monday, but temperatures warm to near 70° during the afternoon. Isolated showers appear possible, especially during the evening and overnight. However, rain amounts look very light for locations that see rain. Many locations may only receive a trace of rain or none at all. Monday night remains mild with lows in the upper 50s or low 60s.

Tuesday looks similar, but temperatures could be even warmer. Highs could range from the mid to upper 70s areawide. More sunshine could be in the mix Wednesday through Friday, while afternoon temperatures still warm into the 70s. Each day features a low rain chance of 20% or so. Wednesday and Thursday could be the warmest days this week, with some 80° afternoon readings possible.

A couple fronts could push into or through Alabama next weekend. Model consistency/agreement remains low at this time. Both the American GFS and the Euro advertise little rain Friday as the first front arrives. However, the GFS advertises little rain as the second front arrives Sunday. Meanwhile, the Euro shows greater rain potential Sunday into Monday. Check back for updates to our forecast in the coming days.