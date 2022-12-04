Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl to Host Georgia Southern, Buffalo

The teams are set for the 9th Annual Camellia Bowl at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.

Georgia Southern and Buffalo will play in the annual game on Dec. 27. Both teams won in their previous trips to Montgomery.

They’re both 6-6 and became bowl eligible with close wins in their regular-season finales. Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 51-48 in double overtime and Buffalo edged Akron 23-22.

The Eagles led by former USC coach Clay Helton. Georgia Southern quarterbck Kyle Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017-21 and was the team’s starting quarterback in the Camellia Bowl two years ago. Buffalo is led by All-Mid-American Conference linebacker Shaun Dolac.

Georgia Southern is 3-1 in bowls and won the Camellia Bowl in 2018. Buffalo is 2-3 in bowls and won 2020 Camellia Bowl.

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Kickoff is at 11AM CST on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on ESPN.