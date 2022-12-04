Mt. Zion Church Celebrates 67th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott

by Carrington Cole

Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church held a celebration to mark the anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 and a commemoration ceremony for the founding of the Montgomery Improvement Association.

This part of a team up the City of Montgomery has with churches and civic organizations to host activities, events, and celebrations from December 1 – 5 to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, with this historical event sparking the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement in the city.

The event at Mt. Zion Church featured special guest speakers and a musical performance by Washington Carver High School choir.