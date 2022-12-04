Opelika Police Searching for Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police are searching for an Opelika man who’s wanted in a murder investigation.

Opelika police say that at about 2AM Saturday, they were called to the 1000 block of York Avenue. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he died.

Police say 44-year-old Anthony Durrell Ashford is wanted in the investigation and a murder warrant has been issued for him.

If you can help police find Ashford, call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5260 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may wish to remain anonymous.