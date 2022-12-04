Troy to Face Texas-San Antonio in Cure Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Trojans, ranked No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, have accepted a bid to play in the Cure Bowl against Texas-San Antonio.

Troy won its seventh Sun Belt Conference title against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. UTSA is the Conference USA champion and is ranked No. 22.

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl will be played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Friday, Dec. 16, at 2PM CST.

The Cure Bowl has the first selection among Sun Belt Conference teams in the league’s new bowl agreement. It will be the only match up during Bowl Season that features two conference champions facing off against one another.

“I’m excited for our players, our staff and our university,” Sun Belt Coach of the Year Jon Sumrall said. “We’ve heard amazing things about the Cure Bowl and the bowl experience they provide for our student-athletes. We’re going to Orlando with the intention of winning a football game, but we’re also going to make sure that our players have a great time and are rewarded for a championship season.”

Troy enters bowl season having won 10 straight games overall. The Cure Bowl marks Troy’s ninth overall bowl game and first since the 2018 Dollar General Bowl. The Trojans have won four straight bowl games dating back to the 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

Coach Jon Sumrall is in his first season leading the Trojans.

“Congratulations to head coach Jon Sumrall and his team for a championship season,” Athletics Director Brent Jones said. “We are beyond excited to celebrate our historic season at the Cure Bowl against a conference champion and ranked opponent in UTSA. This will be one of, if not the most, highly anticipated matchup of two Group of Five teams this bowl season. The Cure Bowl puts on a first-class event throughout the entire week for not only our team but also for our amazing fans who played an instrumental part in our success this season, especially in the Sun Belt Championship Game victory yesterday. We look forward to a great game and an amazing bowl experience.”

Trojan fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets directly through the Troy Ticket Office as all sales generated by Troy will financially support the athletic department. Fans and season ticket holders are asked to call the Troy Ticket Office at (334) 670-3681 in order to be placed on the priority list. Priority ticket requests may be made through the Troy Ticket Office until Wednesday, Dec. 7. Following that time, the Troy Ticket Office will begin seating and distributing priority tickets. Tickets are available in non-priority locations online now at Troy-Trojans.com/CureBowl. Additionally, fan may contact the Troy Ticket Office at (334) 670-3681 for assistance with these tickets.

Additionally, Trojan fans have the opportunity to support our Community Hero Ticket program for the bowl game. Donations will help to send Troy students, members of the Sound of the South, underserved youth groups and first responders in the greater Orlando area to the game and will also help to offset bowl expenses incurred by the Athletics Department. Fans may make donations of $50 or more towards this cause with a stated goal of raising $75,000. Fans who donate $500 or more towards the Community Hero Ticket program will receive a commemorative ticket from the Sun Belt Championship Game while supplies last. Additionally, fans who donate $5,000 or more will have the opportunity to host the Sun Belt Championship Trophy in their household for a day.