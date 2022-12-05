A Little Spring-Like Warmth This Week

by Shane Butler

We’re setting up for some really mild weather conditions this week. High pressure sitting south of us will help hold off any frontal passages and keep cold air well to our north. We should see upper 70s to lower 80s for highs as the week progresses. Overnight temps will remain mild with low to mid 60s common area wide. A frontal boundary will make a push into the area Friday. Temps continue mild ahead of the boundary but our skies give way to a few showers. The front hangs up along the gulf coast region and we will need to maintain a chance for showers through the weekend. On the backside of the boundary, temps do drop off a bit. Highs will drop back into the upper 60s to lower 70s both days. The better chance for rain will come Sunday. Our weather pattern becomes a little more active going into the first of next week. In the meantime, it’s a little sping-like here in the first week of December!