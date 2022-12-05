Montgomery Police Charge Off-Duty Officer with DUI

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged an off-duty officer with DUI and placed him on administrative leave.

Department spokesperson Sgt. Tina McGriff says 43-year-old officer Marcus Kidd came under investigation after police responded to a single-car crash in the area of Selma Highway and Mobile Highway Sunday.

Kidd has been relieved of duty and placed on leave pending disciplinary proceedings.

Kidd was assigned to the traffic division and joined MPD in 2006.