MUCH Warmer Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

MONDAY: Isolated showers are across the area this morning with widespread cloud cover. Most of us are in the upper 50s and lower 60s as of 5am, so it has been a very muggy start to the day. Our rain chance will decrease throughout the day, but it is going to be warm. Highs are likely going to be in the low 70s today with cloudy skies. For tonight, it is going to be very warm with lows in the mid 60s and cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Another warm day will be in store for our Tuesday, with highs likely in the mid to even upper 70s. We’ll see some clearing in the afternoon, but there still exists a chance for isolated showers.

WEEK AHEAD: This week will likely feel more like a week of spring rather than a week in December. Temperatures will remain well above average, and there’s a slight chance of rain nearly every single day.