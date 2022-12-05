Some Clouds, Low Rain Chances, Very Warm This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunshine was limited over the weekend and Monday’s weather looks similar. The sky remains mostly cloudy to overcast. However, temperatures warm to near or above 70° in most locations. Isolated showers appear possible amongst the clouds. However, most locations remain rain-free. For those that see rain, it comes in the form of brief, light showers.

The sky remains mostly cloudy Monday night, while isolated showers remain possible. Temperatures may not fall below 60°. Tuesday could be even warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. The sky may remain mostly cloudy with isolated showers. However, Wednesday through Friday look sunnier, still mixed with some clouds each day. However, isolated showers appear possible each day.

Temperatures could be even warmer for the tail end of the week. Highs could reach the upper 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, more than just a couple locations could reach or exceed 80° Thursday afternoon. Temperatures could be a little less warm Friday, but still likely range from the low to mid 70s. Our pattern changes late this week and weekend, as two cold fronts approach Alabama.

The first arrives Friday, but it appears rain coverage remains low along the front. However, temperatures turn cooler this weekend as the front pushes to our south. Another front arrives Sunday, with a better rain chance along it. However, model agreement remains low on rain coverage Sunday and next Monday. The American GFS remains much drier, while the Euro looks wetter. Check back for updates over the next few days.