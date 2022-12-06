Alabama Shakespeare Festival Completes $7 Million Dollar Renovations

ASF is proving that seemingly small improvements make a great difference.

by Teresa Lawson

ASF is proving that small improvements make a great difference. With help from sponsors and a $5 million dollar grant for educational improvement from Governor Ivey, ASF has completed changes that create a more modern welcoming environment.

Working with the original architect and New HVAC, lighting and effects, gardens and bathrooms make the list of renovations. Nearly 3.6 million of the $5 million grant is being used to upgrade HVAC the rest of that will be used to improve technological things within the theater.

With renovations complete organizers are excited to complete the 50 the performance season and head into the 51st year with confidence.