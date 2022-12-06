Alabama Shakespeare Festival Completes $7 Million in Renovations

by Teresa Lawson

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is proving that small improvements make a great difference. With help from sponsors and a $5 million dollar grant for educational improvement from Gov. Kay Ivey, ASF has completed changes that create a more modern welcoming environment.

Working with the original architect and New HVAC, lighting and effects, gardens and bathrooms make the list of renovations. Nearly $3.6 million of the $5 million grant is being used to upgrade the HVAC. Tthe rest of that will be used to improve technological aspects of the theatre.

With renovations complete, organizers are excited to complete the 50-performance season and head into the 51st year with confidence.