More 80+ Degree Warmth Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico continues to maintain a firm hold over our weather. The southerly wind flow around the high is sending warmer air into the state. This will keep overnight temps in the 60s and daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the week. The average high temperature is around 64 degrees for this time of the year. Definitely a spring-like feel and it’s sticking around until further notice. A frontal system makes a run at us Friday. Showers will accompany the boundary as it pushes through here. We don’t see anything severe or even strong with this system. We’re in between fronts Saturday. It’s looking like a fairly nice day with temps managing lower to mid 70s for highs. Another frontal system moves into the state Sunday. This system will provide a better chance for rain and possibly a few storms. It moves out and we’re mild starting out next week. Temps will continue to manage lower to mid 70s for highs. A stronger frontal system will head our way for Wednesday. This system has the look of something a bit strong and maybe even severe. It’s a ways out and will need to be watched. In the meantime, enjoy some spring-like conditions in early December.