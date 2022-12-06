People Detained after Shots Fired on Ann Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a disturbance on Ann Street that involved shots being fired.

Police responded to the 200 block of Ann Street this afternoon. That is near Lee High School. Police have not said if there is a connection to the school.

Police say the people involved fired a gun before fleeing. No one was hurt.

Police say three people are in custody with charges pending. The street is temporarily closed.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.