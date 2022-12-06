PSC Approves Rate Hike for Alabama Power Customers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase for Alabama Power customers.

Alabama Power says a typical customer will pay about $6.81 more per month starting with their January 2023 bills. That is based on using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month.

The company says the need for the increase is being driven by compliance with federal requirements, as well as inflation and economic conditions. It says federal mandates and regulations, with which the company and utilities across the country must comply, put pressure on customer costs.

Alabama Power says if someone has trouble paying their bill to call (800) 245-2244, go to their local office for in-person assistance or chat online at alabamapower.com.