Spring Like Warmth In December!

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: Today will be yet another warm and muggy day. We’re already very humid to start the day, with some clouds overhead. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today, with passing clouds and the chance for an isolated shower or two. For tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows around 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see a little warmer temperatures, with most areas around 80°. The rain chance will remain fairly slim, and we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds.

WEEK AHEAD: The spring like conditions are likely to persist until at least Friday, when a fairly weak front will move through and knock our temperatures down for the weekend. Looking to next week, temperatures will trend back upwards, and we are also monitoring the potential for severe weather midweek. As of right now it is only worth mentioning, but it is something we will watch closely.