44th Annual Holiday House Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

If you’re looking for unique gift items for someone on your list, you might want to head over to Selma for the 44th annual Holiday House.

Holiday House is an arts and crafts sale — that’s become an annual holiday tradition — here in the Selma community.

A gift item purchased at Holiday House — is like the gift — that keeps on giving. Not only does it give a one of a kind — hand-made gift — to someone special.

“We have jams and jellies, we have bows, we have original artwork, earrings, necklaces, aprons,” said volunteer Vickie Simmons.

“Every time I walk through I see something I didn’t see before. And I’m walking through all the time.”

The event gives artists — and craftspeople — a place to showcase their talents — and sell their wares.

Ceramic artist Lisa Wilson is one of thirty vendors at this year’s event.

“This is something I look forward to and I plan for,” she said.

“To have an avenue to express yourself and to be able to show others. And then make others happy with your art is worthwhile.”

Proceeds from Holiday House gives monetary support — to help preserve and maintain historic structures in the largest historic district in Alabama. Making for yet another gift — compliments of the annual Holiday House.

“I think its important that we preserve the past. And not let these gorgeous architectural buildings just fall in,” said vendor Patricia Tharp.

“It breaks my heart to see them fall in.”

Holiday House is held annually during the first two full weeks in December.

It’s a fundraiser for the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society.

Holiday House is located at 622 McLeod Avenue — and runs through December 17th.